FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 1.2%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.10). Approximately 92,115 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

