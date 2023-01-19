Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 1,369 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 156,407 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.