Financial Comparison: Stem (NYSE:STEM) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and SES AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 12.47 -$101.21 million ($0.81) -12.69 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stem and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 7 0 2.88 SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 83.74%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.86%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -47.19% -21.30% -9.68% SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22%

Volatility & Risk

Stem has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES AI beats Stem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

