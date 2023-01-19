Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

