Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

FAST stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

