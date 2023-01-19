Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.19.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.86. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.