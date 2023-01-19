F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

F.N.B. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

