Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

