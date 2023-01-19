Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$53.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$53.97.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

