Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,382,000 after buying an additional 398,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 507,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,876,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.92 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.