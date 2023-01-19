Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQUA opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

