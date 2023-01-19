Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 65,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 74,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 28.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

