EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EverQuote traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. 1,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 323,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 15.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in EverQuote by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EverQuote by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.22.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.