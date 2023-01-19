EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $22.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $585.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,432. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EverQuote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

