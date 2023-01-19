Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Given New $408.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Everest Re Group stock opened at $345.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $361.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

