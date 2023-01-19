Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.39.

Shares of ETSY opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,532 shares of company stock worth $24,464,898. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

