Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,067,000 after buying an additional 505,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,411. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 112.25%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.