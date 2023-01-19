Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.42. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 651,064 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.