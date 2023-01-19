Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,761 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.54. 804,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,918. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

