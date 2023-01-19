Ergo Price Tops $1.59 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Ergo has a market cap of $103.28 million and $1.12 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00007656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,787.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00399302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00771944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00098855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00582055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00205420 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,889,943 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.