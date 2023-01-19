Equius Partners Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Equius Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Equius Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Equius Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,954. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.

