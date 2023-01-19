Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,325 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,408. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.