Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,342 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $196.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,773.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

