Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.90. 4,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,496. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $523.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.06.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

