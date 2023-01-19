Equitable Trust Co. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 417.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 145,499 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

