Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,404 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,691,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,667,000 after acquiring an additional 905,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 45,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

