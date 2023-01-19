Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.37. 2,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.