Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.35. 5,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

