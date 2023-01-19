Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 72,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.94.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

