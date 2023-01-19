Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Shares Down 0.8%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Equitable Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

