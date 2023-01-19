Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.71

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.71 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 8287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Enviva Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enviva by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 186,665 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

