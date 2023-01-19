Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. Enviva has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,134,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Enviva by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 167,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Enviva by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 351,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

