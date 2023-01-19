Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $501.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Further Reading

