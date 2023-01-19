Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,141 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

