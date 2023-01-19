Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Lowered by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 10,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,660. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

