Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

