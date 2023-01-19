Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

