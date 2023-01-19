ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENEOS Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ENEOS stock traded up 0.17 on Thursday, hitting 7.29. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. ENEOS has a one year low of 6.22 and a one year high of 8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.93.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

