Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,536,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,087 shares of company stock worth $1,978,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.