Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 219 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

SBUX stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

