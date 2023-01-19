Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.