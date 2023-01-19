Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.13 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1 %

ADP stock opened at $234.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

