Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $209.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $225.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

