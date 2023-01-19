Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Iron Mountain Stock Performance
NYSE IRM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.
Iron Mountain Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.