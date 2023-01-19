Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

