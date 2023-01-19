Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

