Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,972,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 25.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its position in Amgen by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 9,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

