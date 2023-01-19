Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

