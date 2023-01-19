Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 450 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.