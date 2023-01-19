Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MSN opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
