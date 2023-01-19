Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.71

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and traded as high as $40.54. Emera shares last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 694 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

